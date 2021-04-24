Facts

15:49 24.04.2021

First crew of future boats of Ukrainian-French project trained at Maritime Guard Training Center

First crew of future boats of Ukrainian-French project trained at Maritime Guard Training Center

The first graduation of servicemen took place on the basis of the Maritime Guard Training Center, who were trained at specialized courses for the language and professional training of the crews of the Ukrainian-French project for updating the ship-and-boat personnel of the Maritime Guard with boats of the OCEA FPB 98 type.

"For three months, twenty sailors-border guards from Odesa, Mariupol and Izmail detachments of the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine have been mastering one of the languages of international communication of seafarers for further promotion and implementation of a unique, bold, ambitious Ukrainian-French project of updating the ship and boat personnel of the Maritime Guard," the press service of the regional department of the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.

The training program was developed on the basis of modern international methods and is focused on the specifics of the service activities of the border agency in accordance with the leading EU and NATO standards.

In addition to language training, military personnel also took a refresher course in their main field of study.

It is noted that in the next few days another working group of specialists from the State Border Guard Service will go to France to control the construction of special-purpose Maritime Guard ships of the OCEA FPB 98 MKI type. Earlier, in February, the reception of the first hull of the main ship took place. The rest of the units will be serial.

On June 29, 2019, the press service of the Ukrainian government reported that the Cabinet of Ministers was negotiating a joint Ukrainian-French production of 20 patrol boats OCEA FPB 98 in Ukraine, which will be handed over to the Sea Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

On September 20, it was reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs was considering the possibility of updating the fleet of patrol boats of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and one of the most acceptable proposals is cooperation with the French company OCEA.

"The main requirement is to localize the construction and involvement of Ukrainian manufacturers in the project to upgrade the fleet of patrol boats," the ministry reported then.

OCEA FPB 98 boats have a length of 32 meters, at the request of the customer can be equipped with various combat modules and an inspection boat. They provide for a crew of 13 people, a maximum speed of 35 knots, a cruising range of 1,200 miles at a speed of 12 knots.

Tags: #guard #training #maritime
