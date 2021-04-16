Facts

14:55 16.04.2021

Deineko tells military attachés of U.S., Canadian and British Embassies about situation on border with Russia, Crimea, contact line

1 min read
Deineko tells military attachés of U.S., Canadian and British Embassies about situation on border with Russia, Crimea, contact line

Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko has met with the office of the defense attaché of the U.S., Canadian and British Embassies in Ukraine and informed them about the situation on the state border of Ukraine, in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area and on the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as the state and prospects of further development of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"At the beginning of the meeting, Deineko thanked for the support and assistance provided by the Alliance member states in countering Russian aggression and assistance in establishing peace in Ukraine. In turn, the U.S. Embassy's Defense Attaché Colonel Brittany Stewart confirmed the firm intention of international partners to cooperate with Ukraine in upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the State Border Guard Service said in a statement on Friday.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue and increase cooperation, in particular, regarding the participation of the State Border Guard Service units in the activities of the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) program, conducting additional trainings and joint exercises, both within the framework of the land and sea components.

Tags: #deineko #attaché
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:51 15.12.2020
Almost 20,000 foreigners denied entry to Ukraine in 2020 - head of Border Guard Service

Almost 20,000 foreigners denied entry to Ukraine in 2020 - head of Border Guard Service

11:32 15.12.2020
Border Guard Service detains eight hang-gliders transporting contraband across border over 2020

Border Guard Service detains eight hang-gliders transporting contraband across border over 2020

08:55 15.12.2020
We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

08:53 15.12.2020
Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

Ukraine ready for any development of events, encourages Russia to have dialogue – Zelensky

Avakov calls on patriots to unite before possible provocations, aggression coming from Russia

LATEST

Adonis medical group plans to open four branches in 2021

If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be consequences – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky supports Biden's intention to meet with Putin

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

United States welcomes first batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to Ukraine – embassy

Borrell wants to come to Ukraine, visit contact line

Zelensky, Macron hold tete-a-tete meeting – press service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD