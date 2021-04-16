Deineko tells military attachés of U.S., Canadian and British Embassies about situation on border with Russia, Crimea, contact line

Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko has met with the office of the defense attaché of the U.S., Canadian and British Embassies in Ukraine and informed them about the situation on the state border of Ukraine, in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area and on the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as the state and prospects of further development of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"At the beginning of the meeting, Deineko thanked for the support and assistance provided by the Alliance member states in countering Russian aggression and assistance in establishing peace in Ukraine. In turn, the U.S. Embassy's Defense Attaché Colonel Brittany Stewart confirmed the firm intention of international partners to cooperate with Ukraine in upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the State Border Guard Service said in a statement on Friday.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue and increase cooperation, in particular, regarding the participation of the State Border Guard Service units in the activities of the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) program, conducting additional trainings and joint exercises, both within the framework of the land and sea components.