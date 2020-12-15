Border Guard Service detains eight hang-gliders transporting contraband across border over 2020

In 2020, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine detained eight hang-gliders involved in the smuggling of contraband goods across the state border, the head of the service Serhiy Deineko said.

"Recently, we have detained four hang-gliders in Chernivtsi region, which kept us on the alert for the last one and a half months. This year we have already detained two planes, and, together with these four, eight hang-gliders," Deineko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"People are risking their lives to throw several boxes of cigarettes and earn money. The situation is very egregious. And how many cases have they crashed," the official said.

He said that in 2020, the State Border Guard Service even recorded cases when violators used false hooves, transporting contraband across the border by land.

"When you read historical literature, you see that all the methods of smuggling that were at the beginning of the 20th century still exist. Smuggling items and forms are changing. This year there were even cases when violators used false hooves, disguised themselves as cows. I remember how in 2005, in January, despite the fact that the height of the snow was about 40 cm, the citizens of one of the countries sprinkled their prints with pepper so that the dogs would not take the trail. This also happens. We are faced with such funny situations," Deineko said.