08:55 15.12.2020

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

To date, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine does not record threats from Belarus for Ukraine, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Major General Serhiy Deineko said.

"As for the threat from Belarus to Ukraine, we also do not see it. We understand all the risks. We have operational and special units actively working. Our main goal is to ensure the national security of Ukraine and our citizens from all possible threats," Deineko told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine does not pose a threat to Belarus either.

"Periodically, ambiguous statements by the senior officials of Belarus are heard that comment on the smuggling of weapons. In each case, we conducted our own internal investigation, denied this information. On the contrary, we observe a decrease in the detection of weapons, and all that turned out to be either traumatic weapons, or shockers and edged weapons. Therefore, Ukraine does not pose a threat to Belarus," Deineko said.

The head of the State Border Guard Service said that coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a greater impact on the passenger traffic flow with Belarus in 2020.

"Passenger traffic has dropped three times, the traffic flow dropped three times as well. We have not recorded any provocations on the state border, if we do not take into account the situation with the Hasidic pilgrims who tried to cross the state border from the same Belarus," he said.

Deineko said that only 20 citizens of Belarus applied at checkpoints for additional assistance on the territory of Ukraine.

"Seven persons for obtaining refugee status and 13 with a request for recognition as persons in need of complementary protection. I do not think that this is a critical figure that would pose a threat. There were no obstacles in crossing the border, on the contrary, was the position of the President's Office regarding the maximum assistance to the citizens of Belarus who really may be persecuted and who need protection. Therefore, we are quite loyal, but nevertheless with certain checks to this task," the head of the State Border Guard Service said.

