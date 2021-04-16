Facts

Ukrainian Health Ministry awaiting final EU decision on immune passports – Stepanov

The Ministry of Health is awaiting the final decision of the European Union regarding immune passports and their introduction in Ukraine, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during the "Hour of Questions" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"On April 13, the EU presented a draft immune passports, which, in addition to the vaccination mark, provide for a mark on the PCR testing and the amount of antibodies. This caused a heated discussion. We expect a final decision from them," he said.

"For their part, specialists from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation are working with European partners regarding the required data. We are fully prepared for any development of events, because the central component of e-Health is ready to upload data," the minister added.

