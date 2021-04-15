Facts

18:54 15.04.2021

Zelensky signs law on legalization of e-passports

1 min read
Zelensky signs law on legalization of e-passports

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine" On the Unified State Demographic Register and documents confirming the citizenship of Ukraine, identity or its special status No. 1368-IX, which the parliament adopted on March 30, 2021.

The law establishes at the legislative level the definitions of an e-passport and an e-passport for traveling abroad and equates them to physical counterparts. This will allow the use of these digital documents when traveling within Ukraine, for medical services or for banking operations, for receiving administrative, hotel, telecommunication, library, postal services, when purchasing goods in a store and for confirming identity at a request from the police and law enforcement agencies, the presidential press service reported.

The law comes into force on 23 August 2021.

The message notes that now about 5 million citizens of Ukraine use electronic passports (digital images of ID-cards) through the mobile application of the portal of public services Diia. E-passports are available only to those Ukrainians who have an ID card or biometric passport. Their main advantages are security against counterfeiting, ease of receipt and ease of use.

Tags: #zelensky #e_passports
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:06 15.04.2021
Kyiv residents trust Klitschko more than Zelensky - survey

Kyiv residents trust Klitschko more than Zelensky - survey

11:42 15.04.2021
Zelensky, his wife to pay visit to France on April 16 – press service

Zelensky, his wife to pay visit to France on April 16 – press service

18:07 14.04.2021
Zelensky, Lakshmi Mittal discuss development of green metallurgy

Zelensky, Lakshmi Mittal discuss development of green metallurgy

13:25 14.04.2021
Zelensky invites Japanese PM to Ukraine for Independence Day, Crimean Platform Summit

Zelensky invites Japanese PM to Ukraine for Independence Day, Crimean Platform Summit

09:08 14.04.2021
Zelensky to meet Macron in Paris on April 16 - press secretary

Zelensky to meet Macron in Paris on April 16 - press secretary

17:55 13.04.2021
Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

14:46 13.04.2021
Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

11:38 13.04.2021
Russia testing West with escalation in eastern Ukraine – Zelensky

Russia testing West with escalation in eastern Ukraine – Zelensky

19:15 12.04.2021
Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

14:38 12.04.2021
Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO backs anti-Russian moves of U.S. taken 'in response to Russia's destabilizing activities'

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Preliminary hearings in downed MH17 case resumed in Netherlands

Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

Danilov calls on journalists to pay attention to fakes due to intensification of Russian propaganda

LATEST

NATO backs anti-Russian moves of U.S. taken 'in response to Russia's destabilizing activities'

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Kyiv to work out certain options in response to attempts to pressure Russia through intl partners regarding water supply of Crimea – Mezentseva

Preliminary hearings in downed MH17 case resumed in Netherlands

Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

Russia should understand that consequences in event of military adventures on its part to be very painful - Kuleba

Danilov calls on journalists to pay attention to fakes due to intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukrainian delegation to PACE should raise issue of human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas – Mezentseva

NSDC meeting to discuss situation in Donbas, expansion of sanctions against organizers, perpetrators of smuggling schemes on Thursday – President's Office

Ankara remains neutral on issue of relations between Moscow, Kyiv – Cavusoglu

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD