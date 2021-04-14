Facts

18:51 14.04.2021

Ukroboronprom ready to double production of weapons due to escalation from Russia

1 min read
Ukroboronprom ready to double production of weapons due to escalation from Russia

State defense enterprises, which are part of Ukroboronprom, are ready to produce twice as much of the products necessary for the Ukrainian army, if, due to the military escalation on the Ukrainian-Russian border, such a need arises, the concern's official statement says.

"Taking into account the pulling together of the troops of the aggressor country to the state border of Ukraine, the concern has developed and sent to the participating enterprises a plan of measures aimed at strengthening our defense capability," Director General of Ukroboronprom Yuriy Husev said.

It is noted that in 2020 the enterprises of the concern fulfilled the state defense order by 100%, despite the fact that "every fifth contract was completed ahead of schedule." In general, production volumes in 2020 amounted to UAH 30.2 billion.

"However, the potential of the state defense enterprises is much greater," Ukroboronprom noted.

Tags: #ukroboronprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:46 01.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

10:26 22.03.2021
Ukroboronprom ready to manage Motor Sich assets – director general

Ukroboronprom ready to manage Motor Sich assets – director general

12:10 24.02.2021
Ukroboronprom, India's Adani Group signs memo on expanding armaments cooperation

Ukroboronprom, India's Adani Group signs memo on expanding armaments cooperation

10:41 23.02.2021
Ukroboronprom reform launched, 65 enterprises to be included in Defense Systems of Ukraine holding - Husev

Ukroboronprom reform launched, 65 enterprises to be included in Defense Systems of Ukraine holding - Husev

10:19 22.02.2021
Ukraine presents defense industry products at IDEX in UAE

Ukraine presents defense industry products at IDEX in UAE

13:09 21.01.2021
Transformation of Ukroboronprom may take up to year

Transformation of Ukroboronprom may take up to year

17:36 14.12.2020
Ukroboronprom enterprises will remain within state concern until corporatization - CEO

Ukroboronprom enterprises will remain within state concern until corporatization - CEO

10:33 10.12.2020
Ukroboronprom has already fulfilled govt defense procurement-2020 by 99%

Ukroboronprom has already fulfilled govt defense procurement-2020 by 99%

11:17 08.12.2020
Ukraine's Air Force receives one more modernized fighter MIG-29MU1 – Ukroboronprom

Ukraine's Air Force receives one more modernized fighter MIG-29MU1 – Ukroboronprom

09:54 07.12.2020
Withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from Ukroboronprom urgently needed - Dpty PM Urusky

Withdrawal of six aviation enterprises from Ukroboronprom urgently needed - Dpty PM Urusky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

COVID-19 epidemic starts to decline – Stepanov

Russia undermined capabilities of Ukrainian security services long before 2014 – Minister for Veterans Affairs

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

Common civic identity of all Ukrainians to allow return of our people – Laputina

One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Cabinet approves 2020 report on govt activities – PM

Zelensky, Lakshmi Mittal discuss development of green metallurgy

Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff creates unit to manage defense resources

Zakarpattia to resume passenger air traffic from June 1

Blinken, NATO Secretary General discuss need for Russia to cease its buildup along Ukraine's borders – State Department

Ukraine, Azerbaijan considering possibility of launching direct flights Ganja-Odesa

Razumkov convenes Rada's extraordinary plenary session on Thursday

COVID-19 epidemic starts to decline – Stepanov

Lithuania seeking ways to help Ukraine amid escalation coming from Russia – President

Cabinet allocates UAH 9.9 mln of one-time assistance to victims' families, disabled ATO participants

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD