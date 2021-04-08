EC okays draft Council Decision on Common Aviation Space with Ukraine

The European Commission (EC) has approved the Council's draft decision for the signing of the Agreement on the Common Aviation Space with Ukraine, said representative of Ukraine to the European Union, Ambassador Mykola Tochytsky.

"Long awaited good news: today EU Commission has re-approved the draft Council Decision on the signing of the Common Aviation Area Agreement. Looking forward to member-states' support and swift conclusion of the Agreement," the Ukrainian diplomat wrote on Twitter.

Next steps are the approvement by the Council of the EU and actual signing of the Agreement. The agreement will be signed between Ukraine, the EU and the member states.

The conclusion of the Agreement will contribute to the creation of a common aviation space between Ukraine and the EU based on common and reliable EU standards in the field of flight safety, air traffic control and consumer protection, the press service of the Mission of Ukraine to the EU reported on Facebook.

"It will also open new opportunities for our citizens and business as well as investments into Ukrainian aviation.Common Aviation Area will ensure the air operation in Ukraine in line with the EU standards on aviation safety, air traffic management and aviation consumer protection," the Ukrainian diplomats said.