Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

According to the results of checking the circumstances of the leakage of information in the case of PrivatBank (Kyiv), those involved in this will incur criminal or disciplinary responsibility, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has said.

"I know how the information leaked, why [ex-first deputy head of PrivatBank Volodymyr] Yatsenko flew out on Monday. I know that Artem Sytnyk [Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, NABU] also understands. We talked about this. We have a common position. Sytnyk and I understand how, why and who did it," she said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Venediktova said that there are still no results of checking the circumstances of the information leak.

Asked whether it is a question of suspicion of specific persons in connection with the leak, the prosecutor general said: "We will see what it will be criminal or disciplinary liability."

As reported, on February 23, 2021, Venediktova said that the notices of suspicion of three former employees from the management of PrivatBank of embezzlement of other people's property through abuse of office, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, on an especially large scale, and of an official forgery, which led to embezzlement UAH 136 million, were approved.

One of them was Yatsenko, who, according to NABU, the day before, having flown out of the Dnipro, planned to leave Ukraine on a private plane in the direction of Vienna. "Thanks to the efforts of the chief of the group of detectives and the director of NABU, who contacted the State Aviation Service, the plane landed at the Boryspil airport," the NABU said.

Three days later, the detained Yatsenko was released on UAH 52 million bail.