Due to suspension of public transport, trial external testing in Kyiv, Chernihiv region postponed to April 24 – UCEQA

Due to the suspension of public transport operation, a trial External Independent Evaluation (ZNO) in Kyiv and Chernihiv region was postponed to April 24, according to the Ukrainian Center for Education Quality Assessment (UCEQA).

"Due to the suspension of public transport operation, which makes it impossible for registered participants, as well as teaching staff involved in the external testing, the trial ZNO in Kyiv and Chernihiv region will be postponed to April 24. In other regions of Ukraine, the trial External independent evaluation will take place, as planned, on April 10," the Center for Education Quality Assessment press service said.

It is noted that regardless of when exactly one or another participant is assessed, he will be able to download test books for any subject from the list and take the test at home.

Thus, participants who will be assessed on April 10 will be able to enter their answers in this service on April 10 to April 14, that is, in accordance with previous plans.

Participants from Kyiv and Chernihiv region, for whom testing will be postponed to April 24, will be able to enter their answers to the test for which they were registered, from April 24 to April 28 (after passing the evaluation).

The results of the trial ZNO will be posted in the personal accounts of all participants in the testing until April 30.