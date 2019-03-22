Be Smart online training platform for External Independent Evaluation (ZNO) launches series of videos explaining answers to test questions

KYIV. March 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The online platform "Be Smart" in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment and the "Foundation of Maxim Stepanov," a charitable organization, presented a new project that provides Ukrainian schoolchildren with additional free online training opportunities.

"The initiators of the Be Smart project prepared detailed video materials where teachers explain in detail each question that was submitted to the pilot ZNO 2019," head of the charity organization "Foundation of Maxim Stepanov" Yulia Pilipko said a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

In turn, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Vadym Karandiy noted that the online resource "Be Smart" provides free opportunities where applicants can prepare for the upcoming exam.

"By reforming the education system, creating a new Ukrainian school, the Ministry of Education and Science seeks to increase the level of education of graduates and the population of Ukraine as a whole," he said.

Deputy Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Serhiy Koleboshyn stressed that the Be Smart platform has 14 online courses in all core subjects of ZNO.

"There are a total of more than 2,000 video lessons, notes and recommendations for each section, testing. That is, it is an online tutor available to any child from anywhere in the world. Last year's statistics say that the platform was visited not only from Ukraine, but also from other countries. To date, this is more than 100,000 children who have registered on the website," he said.