Canada's Ambassador notes importance of establishing civilian control over Ukrainian Armed Forces - meeting with President's Office dpty head

Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Larysa Haladza, during a meeting with Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Roman Mashovets, drew attention to the importance of establishing proper democratic civilian control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Haladza noted that the adoption of the necessary bills for this will be an important signal for NATO, the President's Office reported on its official website.

The ambassador also noted that Canada supports Ukraine's efforts to reform the defense and security sector and counter Russian aggression.

According to the report, Mashovets met with Haladza to discuss the deteriorating situation in eastern Ukraine, ways to contain Russian aggression and the state and prospects of reforming the national security and defense sector of Ukraine.