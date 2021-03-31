Facts

18:22 31.03.2021

Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

Ukraine expects 4.9 million doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to be delivered in April-May, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"According to the agreements signed, we should receive 4.9 million doses of vaccines within two months (April-May). Additionally, we potentially have another 1.5 million doses of vaccines, as there are agreements with the European Union on vaccines that they promise to supply to Ukraine in the near future," he said.

The minister said that it is planned to contract another 15 million doses, in addition to 22 million doses already contracted. All of these vaccines will be received during 2021.

Kyiv will be supplied with the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines by the middle of April, he said.

Tags: #vaccines
