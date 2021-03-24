Facts

19:07 24.03.2021

Professor Buhrov elected as rector of Shevchenko National University

2 min read
Professor Buhrov elected as rector of Shevchenko National University

According to the results of the second round of elections of the rector of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Candidate of Philosophy, Professor, Acting Vice-Rector for Scientific and Pedagogical Work of the university Volodymyr Buhrov has won.

According to the message of the student's parliament on the Telegram channel, Candidate of Philosophy, Professor Buhrov got 74.31% of the votes, and his closest rival, PhD of Economics, Professor, Vice-Rector for Scientific and Pedagogical Work Oleksandr Rozhko got 12.39% of the votes.

Thus, Buhrov was elected as the new rector of the university, since the candidate who gains more than 50% of the voter turnout wins the election.

Buhrov was born on November 10, 1967. In 1991 he graduated from the Department of Philosophy, part of the Faculty of Philosophy at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv, and entered postgraduate studies at the Department of Philosophy of the Faculty of Philosophy the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, which he graduated in 1995 with a degree in ontology, gnoseology and phenomenology.

Since June 2014, he is the acting Head of the Department of History of Philosophy the Faculty of Philosophy.

As reported, current acting rector Leonid Hubersky was appointed to the post of rector on October 29, 2015 for a period of five years, and at the moment his term has expired.

Tags: #university #rector #shevchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:48 10.02.2021
Portnov, Novinsky have right to be members of Odesa Law Academy supervisory board - Shkarlet

Portnov, Novinsky have right to be members of Odesa Law Academy supervisory board - Shkarlet

12:42 11.11.2020
NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

11:41 08.10.2020
NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

14:59 03.09.2020
NBU waiting for IMF mission in near future, money could be transferred by late 2020 – NBU governor

NBU waiting for IMF mission in near future, money could be transferred by late 2020 – NBU governor

18:37 27.08.2020
NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

11:09 22.07.2020
G7 ambassadors at meeting with NBU head stress importance of maintaining independent monetary policy

G7 ambassadors at meeting with NBU head stress importance of maintaining independent monetary policy

18:54 21.07.2020
NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

19:00 20.07.2020
NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

18:10 20.07.2020
NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

17:20 20.07.2020
NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada to hold two extraordinary meetings on March 30, one of which initiated by President – MP Kravchuk

Ukraine's Health Ministry: Mask regime is not provided in parks, squares

Ex-PM Azarov suspected of high treason for ratification of draft 'Kharkiv agreements'

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

LATEST

Rada to hold two extraordinary meetings on March 30, one of which initiated by President – MP Kravchuk

Klitschko considers appeal of private road carriers to ban their operation as manipulation

Zelensky approves National Human Rights Strategy

Ukraine's Health Ministry: Mask regime is not provided in parks, squares

Ex-PM Azarov suspected of high treason for ratification of draft 'Kharkiv agreements'

Cabinet allows organizing catering in educational establishments

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Rozetka plans to create its own payment system

Ukraine, Turkey hold political, defense consultations in Quadriga format at level of national coordinators – MFA

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD