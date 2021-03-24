Professor Buhrov elected as rector of Shevchenko National University

According to the results of the second round of elections of the rector of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Candidate of Philosophy, Professor, Acting Vice-Rector for Scientific and Pedagogical Work of the university Volodymyr Buhrov has won.

According to the message of the student's parliament on the Telegram channel, Candidate of Philosophy, Professor Buhrov got 74.31% of the votes, and his closest rival, PhD of Economics, Professor, Vice-Rector for Scientific and Pedagogical Work Oleksandr Rozhko got 12.39% of the votes.

Thus, Buhrov was elected as the new rector of the university, since the candidate who gains more than 50% of the voter turnout wins the election.

Buhrov was born on November 10, 1967. In 1991 he graduated from the Department of Philosophy, part of the Faculty of Philosophy at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv, and entered postgraduate studies at the Department of Philosophy of the Faculty of Philosophy the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, which he graduated in 1995 with a degree in ontology, gnoseology and phenomenology.

Since June 2014, he is the acting Head of the Department of History of Philosophy the Faculty of Philosophy.

As reported, current acting rector Leonid Hubersky was appointed to the post of rector on October 29, 2015 for a period of five years, and at the moment his term has expired.