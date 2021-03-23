Razumkov invites delegation of Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies to visit Ukraine

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov notes the constructive cooperation between Ukraine and Luxembourg at the inter-parliamentary level at international platforms, the Ukrainian parliament said on its website.

"Our states are constructively cooperating on international platforms, in particular, within the PACE. Ukraine appreciates the support that Luxembourg provided even at the beginning of the annexation of Crimea," Razumkov said at a meeting with representatives of the Foreign and European Affairs Committee of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday.

According to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the exchange of visits and the format of personal meetings at various levels are important elements of inter-parliamentary cooperation. "Cooperation and coordination of our parliamentary delegations at international platforms are also important," he said.

After that, Razumkov invited a delegation from the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg to visit Ukraine.

The chairman of the parliament believes the members of the Foreign and European Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. He drew attention to Ukraine's attempts to achieve progress in a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict. Razumkov also expressed gratitude to Luxembourg for the constant sanctions policy against Russia.

"We remember well that Luxembourg was a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and it was your representatives who had a clear position and provided assistance to our country," Razumkov said.

According to the chairman of the parliament, in 2014 Ukraine chose its own path, to the EU and NATO, and this decision is enshrined in the Constitution. "We have made our choice and will not withdraw from it. However, part of our territories is occupied, and we continue to lose our servicemen. We have lost two servicemen over the last four days," Razumkov said.