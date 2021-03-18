Facts

14:59 18.03.2021

Supreme Court receives new lawsuits on appealing sanctions imposed against Medvedchuk

2 min read
The Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court has received new lawsuits to appeal against presidential decree No. 64/2021 on the imposition of sanctions against MP of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk, the Supreme Court said.

"The Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court has received new statements of claim, which are appealing against presidential decree No. 64/2021 dated February 19, 2021," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Thus, according to the court's information, on March 17, a lawsuit was filed, which appealed against the third clause of the first Appendix to the NSDC decision enacted by this decree, which imposed sanctions against the plaintiff, a citizen of Ukraine Natalia Lavreniuk.

"On March 16, 2021, a claim was filed to appeal against the fifth clause of the first Appendix to the NSDC decision, in accordance with which sanctions were applied to the plaintiff, citizen of Ukraine Oksana Marchenko," the Supreme Court said in the statement.

According to the court, on March 15, the Cassation Court received a claim to appeal against the first clause of the second Appendix to the NSDC decision, in accordance with which sanctions were imposed to the plaintiff of the EVIRER LTD international commercial company (UAE).

"On March 16, by the decision of the Supreme Court, proceedings were opened [...] on this claim. The case is scheduled for consideration in court session on April 7, 2021 at 09:30," the Supreme Court said in the statement.

Tags: #medvedchuk
