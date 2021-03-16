Facts

15:49 16.03.2021

Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

2 min read
Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

Religious leaders of Ukraine have been publicly vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease with the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine.

Mobile brigade No. 7 of Kyiv region vaccinated Major Archbishop of Kyiv-Halych, Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Archimandrite of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery Lavrentiy Zhyvchyk (the Orthodox Church of Ukraine), representative of the Federation of Jewish Communities in the capital of Ukraine Leonid Barats, representative of the Jewish religious community of Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Ukraine Borys Strugatsky, and Head of the Department of Religious Affairs of the Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat Andriy Yurash.

Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Sviatoslav Shevchuk, during a press briefing after vaccination, noted the absence of any religious reasons for refusing to be vaccinated.

"Today we were vaccinated with the remainder of the vaccine. When you decide to be vaccinated or not, listen to the doctors, your family doctors. There is no religious reason to refuse vaccination. At the level of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, we have confirmed in a separate document that there is no religious reason to refuse vaccination. But vaccination must be voluntary, affordable and safe," he said.

In turn, Lavrentiy Zhyvchyk said that the church does not prohibit and accepts vaccination as one of the ways to defeat or limit the spread of this disease.

Tags: #covid_19 #religion #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:34 16.03.2021
Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

14:53 16.03.2021
NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

14:38 16.03.2021
EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

14:28 16.03.2021
NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

17:21 15.03.2021
Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

16:41 15.03.2021
Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

16:28 15.03.2021
Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

15:44 15.03.2021
Prototypes of Neptune system handed over to Ukrainian Navy – Defense Ministry

Prototypes of Neptune system handed over to Ukrainian Navy – Defense Ministry

15:26 15.03.2021
Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

15:16 15.03.2021
First inoculation against COVID-19 reduces risk of infection by 76% – Zelensky

First inoculation against COVID-19 reduces risk of infection by 76% – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

LATEST

Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

Agricultural Research Institute of Ukraine and Israel intend to establish cooperation - The Embassy

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

Kuleba: no prerequisites for returning to 'business as usual' with Russia

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

Rada sends bill on amending Constitution on procedure for appointing, dismissing directors of NABU, SBI to Constitutional Court

Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD