Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said that he fell ill with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, in connection with which he is on sick leave.

"I received a positive PCR test for COVID-19. I got into a period when immunity from vaccination is not yet fully developed. Analysis of the data from clinical studies shows that the effectiveness of the vaccine after a single standard dose is 76% from 22 to 90 days. The level of antibodies remains during this period with a minimal decline," Liashko wrote on Facebook.

Liashko said that it was only 13 days after the vaccination, when the symptoms appeared, so the "betrayal" is canceled.

"But I am sure that it is thanks to vaccination that the disease will pass without complications and I will soon be able to return to work! I would also like to note that all vaccines against COVID-19 are primarily developed and tested to alleviate the complications for health caused by disease," he said.

According to Liashko, he will be on sick leave until the absence of clinical manifestations of acute respiratory disease for three days, counting from the tenth day from the date of onset of symptoms without laboratory examination; absence of clinical manifestations of acute respiratory disease within three days, counting from the tenth day from the date of collection of the material (with a positive result for COVID-19 by the PCR test) without laboratory examination; absence of clinical manifestations of acute respiratory disease, provided that one negative test result is obtained by the PCR method.

As reported, on March 2, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko was publicly vaccinated against COVID-19 with the CoviShield vaccine.