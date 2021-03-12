Zelensky signs law to extend agreement on Intl Mission for Protection of Investigation on downed flight MH17 with Netherlands until Aug

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the ratification of the agreement in the form of an exchange of notes between Ukraine and the Netherlands to extend until August 1, 2021, the term of the multinational International Mission for Protection of Investigation dated July 28, 2014.

According to the presidential website on Friday, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the relevant agreement on February 16, 2021 at the president's initiative.

The agreement dated 28 July 2014 established the multinational International Mission for Protection of Investigation on the downed Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 on 17 July 2014. The main task of the mission is to facilitate the collection of remains, the investigation, and other activities that may be agreed between the sides.

The agreement was concluded for a period of one year, and its effect was extended several times.

The law comes into force on the day of its publication.