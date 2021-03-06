Facts

Zelensky to open next Ukraine 30 forum on March 9

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to open the next three-day Ukraine 30. Culture. Media. Tourism forum on March 9.

According to the forum's website, Zelensky is to speak on the topic: "Media: propaganda and freedom of speech."

Among the topics for discussion on March 9: Freedom of speech in Ukraine is the basis of democracy. Combating Russian propaganda, Clear rules for everyone: the law on media, Accessibility of television broadcasting, and Piracy and copyright protection.

