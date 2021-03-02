Facts

18:53 02.03.2021

Special flight for Ukrainians wishing to return from Israel, scheduled for March 4 - The Embassy

1 min read
Special flight for Ukrainians wishing to return from Israel, scheduled for March 4 - The Embassy

A special flight for citizens of Ukraine, forced to stay in Israel, to return to their homeland, will take place on Thursday, March 4. The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

«The flight from Tel Aviv to Kiev with UIA PS 1778 will take place on 03/04/2021 at 05.30 am. We remind you that foreigners (including citizens of Ukraine) do not need to obtain a special permit to leave Israel», - the message says.

The Embassy notes that tickets will not be sold on the UIA website, they can be purchased at the link: https://pay.tranzila.com/caspitour/aUVIUGZrOWJML1BFT0dmQTRWRWpRZz09.

However, those wishing to leave must submit an online health declaration 24 hours before departure at https://www.gov.il/he/service/request-depart-from-israel-covid19.

The passenger must have a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. If the passenger has been ill with COVID-19 or was vaccinated (you must have a supporting document with you), this requirement does not apply.

For more information on the rules of staying in the terminal of Ben Gurion Airport, follow the link https://www.gov.il/he/Departments/Guides/flying-to-israel-guidlines?chapterIndex=2

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

NAPC head sends protocols to court against Tupytsky, convicted of conflict of interest due to undeclared plot in Crimea

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Yanukovych's spokesman denies he has frozen bank accounts, assets in Switzerland

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk discussed the prospects for cooperation between Ukraine and an Israeli manufacturer of irrigation systems

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

NAPC head sends protocols to court against Tupytsky, convicted of conflict of interest due to undeclared plot in Crimea

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

President of European Council calls on Russia to ensure full access of OSCE SMM to uncontrolled territories

Yanukovych's spokesman denies he has frozen bank accounts, assets in Switzerland

Residents of occupied territories watch Dim TV channel

Zelensky hopes to further mobilize EU pressure on Russia in connection with Donbas situation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD