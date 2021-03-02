Special flight for Ukrainians wishing to return from Israel, scheduled for March 4 - The Embassy

A special flight for citizens of Ukraine, forced to stay in Israel, to return to their homeland, will take place on Thursday, March 4. The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

«The flight from Tel Aviv to Kiev with UIA PS 1778 will take place on 03/04/2021 at 05.30 am. We remind you that foreigners (including citizens of Ukraine) do not need to obtain a special permit to leave Israel», - the message says.

The Embassy notes that tickets will not be sold on the UIA website, they can be purchased at the link: https://pay.tranzila.com/caspitour/aUVIUGZrOWJML1BFT0dmQTRWRWpRZz09.

However, those wishing to leave must submit an online health declaration 24 hours before departure at https://www.gov.il/he/service/request-depart-from-israel-covid19.

The passenger must have a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. If the passenger has been ill with COVID-19 or was vaccinated (you must have a supporting document with you), this requirement does not apply.

For more information on the rules of staying in the terminal of Ben Gurion Airport, follow the link https://www.gov.il/he/Departments/Guides/flying-to-israel-guidlines?chapterIndex=2