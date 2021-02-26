Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

A summit of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) is needed to achieve progress on resolving the war in Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The best illustration of the state of implementation of the 2019 Normandy Summit decision is the opening of checkpoints in Schastia and Zolote. Ukraine has done everything and opened these checkpoints, but they are still closed on the other side. We are convinced that in order to get the matter under way, the summit of the Normandy Four is needed. Despite all the efforts made at other levels, we understand that for the next step forward, a decision is needed, which must be reached at the table with [Russia President] Vladimir Putin," Kuleba said a press conference after talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Friday.