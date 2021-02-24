Enrollment for vaccination in Ukraine to be available in Diia application – Dpty Health Minister

The Ministry of Health has created an e-mail waiting list for vaccination from COVID-19, and enrollment for vaccination would be possible through the Diia portal, Deputy Health Minister Yaroslav Kucher said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation have created services for signing up to the waiting list for vaccination from COVID-19, which will be available in the application and on the Diia website. Everyone will have an opportunity to get on this list from March 1. It will also be possible to do this with the help of the contact center of the Ministry of Health," he said.

Kucher said that when the relevant stage comes according to the vaccination roadmap, citizens who are in the electronic queue will be asked to register at the vaccination point, choosing the place, date and time of the visit. This applies to Ukrainians aged 18 to 59 years.

The Deputy Minister also said that about 40 companies – medical information systems – are updating their products for vaccination. At the same time, Kucher said that the Ministry of Health has started to expand the capacity of the contact center and contract more operators.

As reported, at the first stage of vaccination, which includes about 370,000 people, the mobile vaccination teams, medical workers, doctors and paramedics working in medical institutions and providing care to patients COVID-19, laboratory workers who conduct research on COVID-19, emergency workers, including drivers, citizens staying in specialized medical institutions, and employees of such medical institutions (boarding schools, nursing homes, etc.), servicemen will get vaccinated.

In the second, third and fourth stages, the vaccine will be given to people who are at risk by occupation, health or age.

The fifth stage involves vaccination of people aged 18 to 59 years.