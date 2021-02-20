Ukraine confirms participation in NATO operations – Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers' call conversation

Defense Ministers of Ukraine and the United States Andriy Taran and Lloyd Austin discussed the Ukrainian defense reform in a telephone conversation on Friday.

Taran congratulated the U.S. colleague on his appointment to the post and briefed him on the security situation in Ukraine and near its borders, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on the website.

"We are grateful to the people and the U.S. government for their help and participation in strengthening Ukraine's resilience against external threats and helping to move closer to full membership in NATO. We are constantly increasing the level of interoperability with the forces of the Alliance through technical assistance, as well as joint participation in international peacekeeping operations and security," Taran said.

According to him, Ukraine reaffirmed its intention to continue its participation in NATO operations, in particular in the NATO Resolute Support Mission, the NATO multinational force in Kosovo, is preparing to send forces and resources to the NATO Training Mission in Iraq and NATO operation in the Mediterranean Sea."

Taran invited the U.S. Secretary of Defense to take part in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.