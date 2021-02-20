Facts

09:05 20.02.2021

Ukraine confirms participation in NATO operations – Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers' call conversation

1 min read
Ukraine confirms participation in NATO operations – Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers' call conversation

Defense Ministers of Ukraine and the United States Andriy Taran and Lloyd Austin discussed the Ukrainian defense reform in a telephone conversation on Friday.

Taran congratulated the U.S. colleague on his appointment to the post and briefed him on the security situation in Ukraine and near its borders, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on the website.

"We are grateful to the people and the U.S. government for their help and participation in strengthening Ukraine's resilience against external threats and helping to move closer to full membership in NATO. We are constantly increasing the level of interoperability with the forces of the Alliance through technical assistance, as well as joint participation in international peacekeeping operations and security," Taran said.

According to him, Ukraine reaffirmed its intention to continue its participation in NATO operations, in particular in the NATO Resolute Support Mission, the NATO multinational force in Kosovo, is preparing to send forces and resources to the NATO Training Mission in Iraq and NATO operation in the Mediterranean Sea."

Taran invited the U.S. Secretary of Defense to take part in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Tags: #nato #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:58 19.02.2021
Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

13:13 19.02.2021
Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

10:40 18.02.2021
Stronger Together: Ukraine, NATO to overcome all challenges in future – Kuleba

Stronger Together: Ukraine, NATO to overcome all challenges in future – Kuleba

09:16 18.02.2021
Ukraine records 6,237 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,225 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 6,237 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,225 people recovered – Stepanov

09:01 18.02.2021
Ukraine, North Macedonia agree to develop tourism

Ukraine, North Macedonia agree to develop tourism

16:40 17.02.2021
Ukraine plans to create Resilience Centre in line with NATO standards

Ukraine plans to create Resilience Centre in line with NATO standards

16:00 17.02.2021
NATO announces number of activities in 2021 to improve interoperability with Ukraine

NATO announces number of activities in 2021 to improve interoperability with Ukraine

14:03 17.02.2021
Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

09:30 17.02.2021
COVID-19 morbidity growing in Ukraine for 2nd consecutive day

COVID-19 morbidity growing in Ukraine for 2nd consecutive day

08:54 17.02.2021
Ukraine can count on Slovakia's assistance in reforms – Slovak Foreign Minister

Ukraine can count on Slovakia's assistance in reforms – Slovak Foreign Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Minister Tkachenko: NSDC decision is beginning of new era, when enemy is called by name

NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

NSDC orders to return Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline to state ownership – President's Office

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

LATEST

Minister Tkachenko: NSDC decision is beginning of new era, when enemy is called by name

NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

Foreign Minister notes Ambassador Korniychuk's efforts to receive Pfizer vaccine

NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

NSDC orders to return Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline to state ownership – President's Office

National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Court of Appeal to continue trial on ban of 'Vasyl Stus Case' book on March 19

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD