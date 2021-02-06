Ukraine registers around 600 cases of reinfection with COVID-19 – Stepanov

Ukraine has registered around 600 cases of reinfection with coronavirus (COVID-19), Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Around 600 reinfections have been registered so far," Stepanov said at a meeting organized by the European Business Association on Friday.

Reinfections are registered within three to six months after the first infection, he said.

This matter will be taken into account during the vaccination campaign, in order to make the use of vaccines more efficient, Stepanov said.

To date, Ukraine has recorded a total of 1,237 million infections, 22,707 deaths, and 1.064 million recoveries since the start of the pandemic. In the past 24 hours, it has recorded 4,923 new cases, 158 deaths, and 8,185 recoveries.