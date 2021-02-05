Facts

08:55 05.02.2021

Ex-head of Ukraine's State Food and Grain Corporation suspected of embezzlement - SBU

2 min read
Ex-head of Ukraine's State Food and Grain Corporation suspected of embezzlement - SBU

 Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported suspicion to ex-head of the JSC State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine, a British citizen, who, according to preliminary data from the investigation, organized an illegal mechanism for embezzling state corporation funds.

"By his actions, the state has been inflicted material damage worth more than UAH 9 million," the SBU said on its website on Thursday.

At the same time, the special service didn't name the name of the ex-official.

At the same time, it is known that British citizen Simon Cherniavsky acted as head of the board of the State Food and Grain Corporation from December 2019 to April 2020, after which he refused to extend the employment contract with the state corporation. Prior to his appointment, he served as Director General of the Mriya Agro Holding.

According to the SBU, investigators suspect the official of committing a criminal offense under Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it by abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The exposing of the illegal actions of the ex-official was carried out by the Main Directorate of Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Economic Security of the SBU, together with investigators of the Investigative Directorate of the Office of Large Taxpayers of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office. At the present time, investigative actions are underway to establish all the circumstances of the case and bring the other persons involved to justice.

JSC State Food and Grain Corporation was established by the government of Ukraine in August 2010. It includes an extensive network of branches: linear and port elevators, mills, feed and cereals factories. In total, 53 divisions of the corporation's branch can store 3.7 million tonnes of grain, including about 2.5 million tonnes per year of total capacities for shipment of grain cargo for export in Odesa and Mykolaiv ports.

In the first half of 2020, State Food and Grain Corporation increased its net loss 4.1 times compared to the same period in 2019, up to UAH 3.45 billion, and its revenue decreased 2.2 times, to UAH 4.17 billion.

 

Tags: #grain_corporation #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:24 04.02.2021
Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

12:35 03.02.2021
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

11:33 03.02.2021
SBU head Bakanov: Sanctions against some TV channels - sequential step in fight against Russian aggression

SBU head Bakanov: Sanctions against some TV channels - sequential step in fight against Russian aggression

17:32 01.02.2021
SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

12:49 01.02.2021
SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

13:58 25.01.2021
Investigative bodies to say in near future that Naumov was to be removed since he was obstacle to Neskornomny's position in SBU's leadership – source

Investigative bodies to say in near future that Naumov was to be removed since he was obstacle to Neskornomny's position in SBU's leadership – source

11:29 25.01.2021
Murder of head of SBU's internal security dept prepared in collusion with several persons

Murder of head of SBU's internal security dept prepared in collusion with several persons

12:14 23.01.2021
SBU prevents murder of security officer, current agency's employee detained

SBU prevents murder of security officer, current agency's employee detained

12:20 18.01.2021
SBU invites businessman Yaroslavsky for interrogation as witness in Motor Sich case

SBU invites businessman Yaroslavsky for interrogation as witness in Motor Sich case

11:59 13.01.2021
Proceeding on possible treason of Kuchma, Yermak closed - SBU

Proceeding on possible treason of Kuchma, Yermak closed - SBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

Ukraine records 4,923 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,185 people recovered – Stepanov

G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

Ukrainian defender wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas

LATEST

'Red' level of epidemic danger to be introduced at 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen – Stepanov

New structure of Armed Forces, control system proves effective – Khomchak

G7 Ambassadors, Razumkov discuss judicial reform, fight against corruption

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

Taran invites Indian side to take part in Sea Breeze 2021 exercise

NSDC decision on sanctions against TV channels based on evidence-based materials – Avakov

Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

NSDC's decision on sanctions against TV channels 112, NewsOne, ZIK legally flawless - Venislavsky

Ukraine records 4,923 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,185 people recovered – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD