Ukrainian soldier who disappeared in JFO area held captive by Russia-occupation forces – task force

The Pivnich (North) task force has said that Russian-occupation fighters have released a video of a serviceman previously believed to have disappeared while on duty in the Joint Force Operation (JFO) area.

"On January 28, 2021, the serviceman disappeared at one of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the JFO area. The search continued for several days. The authorities of the so-called 'DPR' released several videos with this serviceman, where he was forced to pour more and more dirt on Ukraine and his fellows, the command said on its Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

The Ukrainian military said this is not the first case of forcing detainees to speak to the cameras of the Russian media, by the way, discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our country.

"Now the details of the disappearance of the serviceman are being established by the investigation. But this case once again proves that the Russia-occupation fighters are capable of any dastardly actions, just to harm the image of the defenders of Ukraine," the task force said.

"We ask the servicemen and civilians in the area of the Joint Force Operation to be extremely careful and in no case trust the enemy," the command said.