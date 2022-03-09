Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to Russian soldiers to "go home".

"Almost two weeks of our resistance have shown you that we will not surrender. That we will fight until we return our land and until we answer in full for all our killed people. For the children killed," he said in a video message on Wednesday afternoon.

"You can still be saved. If you just leave," Zelensky said, urging soldiers "not to believe your commanders when they tell you that you still have a chance in Ukraine."

"There is nothing waiting for you here. In addition to captivity or death, you will take our lives and give yours. And we know - we have interceptions - that your commanders already understand everything. This war must be stopped. We need to return to peace. Leave our homes, go to your place," the President said.