Facts

15:21 02.02.2021

Police detains Epicenter arsonist in Pervomaisk

Police detains Epicenter arsonist in Pervomaisk

 Law enforcement officers detained a man who set fire to a shopping center in the city of Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region on Tuesday, according to the official website of the National Police in Mykolaiv region.

"It was established that a 37-year-old man came to the mall with a knife and an ax. In the paint and varnish department, he started to spill flammable liquids. One of the center guards tried to detain him, to which the man hit him with an ax, set the premises on fire and ran. Other guards, together with the security police, caught up and detained the intruder in the courtyards, where another of the officers was hit with an ax," the police said.

The guards called the police to the scene. Currently, the offender, who had previously been brought to justice, was taken to Pervomaisk police department. Police officers ensure the safety of citizens at the scene.

Police investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage of property) and Article 15, clause 1, Part 2 of Article 115 (attempted murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

