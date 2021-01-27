Facts

09:05 27.01.2021

Three quarters of Ukrainians say country moving in wrong direction - poll

Three quarters of Ukrainians say country moving in wrong direction - poll

Nearly three quarters of Ukrainians believe their country is moving in the wrong direction, according to a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Some 74.3% of respondents chose option B when asked whether Ukraine was moving in the right direction or not. Ten percent chose option A, and 15.7% were either undecided or refused to answer the question.

The least number of respondents, who believe in the correctness of the national course, live in eastern Ukraine (6.6%) and Donbas (4.6%). This is also where the number of respondents, who believe that the country's course is wrong, is the biggest (82.6% and 90.7%, respectively). The least number of those who think that Ukraine is headed in the wrong direction was reported from the south (63.6%), where 15.7% of the respondents said the course was correct.

The institute conducted telephone interviews of 1,005 respondents aged 18 and up.

