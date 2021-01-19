Facts

13:57 19.01.2021

SBI serves Tupytsky with charge of deliberate testimony, bribery of witness

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) served judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky with charge of deliberate false testimony and bribery of a witness.

"The SBI investigators, as agreed by the acting prosecutor general, reported that the Constitutional Court of Ukraine carries out the administrative functions of its head in the crimes committed against justice, provided in Part 2 of Articles 384, 386 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SBI press service said on Facebook.

 

Tags: #tupytsky #sbi
