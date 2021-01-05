Poroshenko offers congratulations on anniversary of Tomos signing

Fifth President of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko congratulated Orthodox Ukrainians on the second anniversary of signing the Tomos of autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

"It was a great honor and joy for me, together with the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius, to participate in the ceremony of signing and presenting the Tomos in Istanbul. With great reverence, with bated breath, we watched His Holiness signing this historic document," the press service of European Solidarity quotes Poroshenko on Tuesday.

He thanked everyone who made an effort and in every possible way contributed to the achievement of this goal.

As reported, on December 15, 2018, a Unification Council was held in Kyiv, at which the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was created, headed by Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine. A local council took place before the Unification Council, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate and the UAOC decided to liquidate. Several hierarchs of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP) also joined the newly formed church.

On January 5, 2019, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew signed a Tomos on autocephaly of the OCU, on January 6 he handed the document to Metropolitan Epiphanius. On February 3, he was enthroned. On January 30, 2019, the Kyiv Metropolitanate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Orthodox Church of Ukraine) was created.