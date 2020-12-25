Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"No, Hungary will not block Ukraine's relations with NATO completely," Kuleba told the Ukraine 24 television channel on Thursday.

At the same time, Kuleba said that his meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is not on the agenda for now.

"But both he and I are ready for this meeting," the Ukrainian minister said.