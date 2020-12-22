Facts

08:54 22.12.2020

Ukraine to not suspend flights with Great Britain – Krykliy

1 min read
Ukraine to not suspend flights with Great Britain – Krykliy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided not to suspend air traffic with Great Britain, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy wrote on his Telegram page.

"We have a visa regime with the British, which already limits the number of passengers between our countries. Now flights are operated mainly to return Ukrainians from studies from abroad home for Christmas holidays," he said.

According to Krykliy, the Ukrainian government will monitor the situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UK and, if necessary, change this decision. Earlier, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands and a number of other countries announced the decision to suspend accommodating flights from the UK due to a new strain of coronavirus.

Tags: #flights #great_britain #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:00 21.12.2020
UNICEF to supply batch of oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

UNICEF to supply batch of oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

17:31 21.12.2020
Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

16:48 21.12.2020
IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

15:49 21.12.2020
Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

14:47 21.12.2020
EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

14:28 21.12.2020
Ukrainians advised not to travel to London, southern England due to outbreak of new type of coronavirus – embassy

Ukrainians advised not to travel to London, southern England due to outbreak of new type of coronavirus – embassy

13:27 21.12.2020
Ukraine's rep to EU: If Kyiv doesn't take into account Venice Commission's recommendations, window of opportunity may close for us

Ukraine's rep to EU: If Kyiv doesn't take into account Venice Commission's recommendations, window of opportunity may close for us

13:05 21.12.2020
Brussels undecided whether to introduce post of special representative for Crimea - Tochytsky

Brussels undecided whether to introduce post of special representative for Crimea - Tochytsky

11:15 21.12.2020
It will take 15-20 years for Ukraine to integrate into EU emissions trading system, but country needs to start – Kopač

It will take 15-20 years for Ukraine to integrate into EU emissions trading system, but country needs to start – Kopač

09:52 21.12.2020
Ukrainian-U.S. relations can be strengthened thanks to Biden's deep relations with Ukraine - Zelensky

Ukrainian-U.S. relations can be strengthened thanks to Biden's deep relations with Ukraine - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yulia Svyrydenko replaces Kovaliv as Dpty Head of President's Office of Ukraine – decrees

Kovaliv leaves post of dpty head of President's Office – Hetmantsev

Cabinet appoints ex-director of Naftogaz Vitrenko as Acting Energy Minister – source

Zelensky signs law on govt support for culture, tourism, creative industries

Ukrainian soldier captured by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

LATEST

Yulia Svyrydenko replaces Kovaliv as Dpty Head of President's Office of Ukraine – decrees

Kovaliv leaves post of dpty head of President's Office – Hetmantsev

Cabinet appoints ex-director of Naftogaz Vitrenko as Acting Energy Minister – source

Zelensky signs law on govt support for culture, tourism, creative industries

Ukrainian soldier captured by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

Rada registers bill on improving Constitutional Court activities

JCU President Boris Lozhkin summed up the results of 2020

Zelensky convinced Biden could step up negotiations in Normandy format – President's Office

Pirates hijack ship with Ukrainians off coast of Nigeria

Two Ukrainian defenders wounded due to shelling attack near Horlivka - Ukrainian delegation in TCG

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD