Ukraine to not suspend flights with Great Britain – Krykliy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided not to suspend air traffic with Great Britain, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy wrote on his Telegram page.

"We have a visa regime with the British, which already limits the number of passengers between our countries. Now flights are operated mainly to return Ukrainians from studies from abroad home for Christmas holidays," he said.

According to Krykliy, the Ukrainian government will monitor the situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UK and, if necessary, change this decision. Earlier, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands and a number of other countries announced the decision to suspend accommodating flights from the UK due to a new strain of coronavirus.