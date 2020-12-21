Rada registers bill on improving Constitutional Court activities

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a bill on improving the activities of the Constitutional Court, head of the working group on legislative support for effective activities in the field of preventing corruption and improving legislative regulation of certain aspects of the Constitutional Court's work, head of the Committee on Law Enforcement Denys Monastyrsky (the Servant of the People faction).

"The third bill, which has just been registered and concerns the third block of issues, namely the improvement of the activities of the Constitutional Court, is the so-called law on constitutional procedure," the MP said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

In turn, deputy head of the working group Olha Sovhyria said this bill was supported by the majority of parliamentary factions, and spoke about its main provisions. She explained that this bill is "a kind of code of constitutional proceedings," consists of more than 60 pages.

"What model are we laying down regarding the regulation of the procedure for the activities of the Constitutional Court? First of all, this is the Constitution of Ukraine, then there will be a law on constitutional procedure, and we propose to settle certain procedural issues at the level of the Constitutional Court regulations. This model fully meets the recommendations of the Venice Commission of December 11 and 12," Sovhyria said. The bill proposes that the Constitutional Court makes decisions by two-thirds of its composition, these are 12 judges. Today, the decision can be made by ten judges.

"Two-thirds is the absolute majority necessary to understand that the abolition of a certain law, its recognition as unconstitutional, is motivated, justified and supported by a significant majority of judges of the Constitutional Court," the parliamentarian said.