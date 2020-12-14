Facts

18:15 14.12.2020

Aggression of Russia against Ukraine claims more than 14,000 lives - MFA

2 min read
More than 14,000 people died as a result of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, almost 40,000 were injured, and more than 1.5 million residents of Crimea and Donbas were forced to leave their homes as internally displaced persons and move to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, said in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the UN General Assembly resolution "Definition of aggression".

"For seven years, carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine, Russia grossly violates the UN Charter, this resolution, and its other international legal obligations [...] By its aggressive actions, the Russian Federation, despite its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, undermines fundamental principles of international law and order, including regarding respect for the territorial integrity of sovereign states and the inviolability of borders," the Foreign Ministry said.

As reported in the statement, the direct consequence of the armed aggression was the transformation of the occupied Donbas and Crimea "into a territory of lawlessness," where human rights and freedoms are violated, illegal passportization and forced imposition of Russian citizenship are carried out, "where violence, torture, persecution, humiliation of human dignity have become commonplace."

"More than 100 of our fellow citizens are now political prisoners of the Kremlin. Even more are in basements in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the document says.

Ukraine is grateful to the partner states for consistent support of their territorial integrity and highly appreciates the international policy of non-recognition of Russia's attempts to annex Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as efforts to end the aggression in Donbas.

"We look forward to increasing political and diplomatic pressure on Russia as an aggressor and occupier state in order to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine. We call on the international community to take all possible efforts to restore peace and security on the European continent, and the Russian Federation as a party to the international armed conflict unleashed by it - withdraw its troops and equipment from the Ukrainian Crimea and Donbas," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Tags: #un #aggression #mfa
Interfax-Ukraine
