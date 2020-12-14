Facts

13:23 14.12.2020

National Coordination Center for Sustainability warns of increased level of cyber threats due to cyberattacks on FireEye, theft of their tools

2 min read
National Coordination Center for Sustainability warns of increased level of cyber threats due to cyberattacks on FireEye, theft of their tools

Cybersecurity company FireEye (U.S.) was subjected to a cyberattack, as a result of which digital tools were stolen, with the help of which Red Team specialists identified vulnerabilities in the protection systems of other companies and governments, and therefore the level of cyber threats has increased, including for Ukrainian companies and organizations, the National Coordination Center for Sustainability reported.

"The available data on the attack has been submitted for investigation to the FBI and a number of key partners of the company, indicators have also been published that can be used to detect signs of the use of stolen tools (available at https://github.com/fireeye/red_team_tool_countermeasures)," the National Coordination Center for Sustainability published on Facebook on Saturday evening.

The stolen tools range from simple scripts to automate the collection of target data to entire frameworks like CobaltStrike and Metasploit and contain no zero-day exploits, FireEye reported. They are commonly used to proactively check the security status of networks and simulate cyberattacks during cyber exercises.

Such tools can be used to intervene in networks and information systems, and be used as a cyber weapon under certain conditions.

"According to FireEye, the nature of the hack indicates a high likelihood of the involvement of the special services of the Russian Federation in this cyberattack," the message says.

Given the growing number of incidents recorded by the National Coordination Center for Sustainability, this signals an increase in the level of cyber threat to Ukrainian information systems, especially before the New Year holidays and the likely imposition of restrictions due to quarantine measures.

Tags: #cyberattacks
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:33 19.08.2020
NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

18:13 06.05.2020
SBU counteracts 103 cyberattacks on state agencies in Q1, majority of them carried out by Russian hackers

SBU counteracts 103 cyberattacks on state agencies in Q1, majority of them carried out by Russian hackers

15:16 03.12.2019
11 cyberattacks on state information resources blocked in Nov – NSDC secretary

11 cyberattacks on state information resources blocked in Nov – NSDC secretary

18:00 29.01.2019
Russia to try to use cyberattacks to meddle in elections in Ukraine - U.S. DNI

Russia to try to use cyberattacks to meddle in elections in Ukraine - U.S. DNI

10:37 18.09.2018
Ukrainian FM reports massive cyberattacks on Ecumenical Patriarchate, exarchs

Ukrainian FM reports massive cyberattacks on Ecumenical Patriarchate, exarchs

17:11 23.05.2018
SBU warns of possible large-scale cyberattack on govt institutions ahead of Champions League final

SBU warns of possible large-scale cyberattack on govt institutions ahead of Champions League final

09:55 15.01.2018
CIA says cyberattacks against Ukraine in 2017 committed by Russian military - Washington Post

CIA says cyberattacks against Ukraine in 2017 committed by Russian military - Washington Post

12:43 27.09.2017
Cyber attacks recorded in Ukraine every day – cyber police department head

Cyber attacks recorded in Ukraine every day – cyber police department head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Aggression of Russia against Ukraine claims more than 14,000 lives - MFA

Cabinet approves list of lockdown restrictions throughout Ukraine from Dec 19

Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

Venediktova stands for intensifying investigation of Privat group related cases

Zelensky insists on earliest completion of hospital emergency rooms

LATEST

Aggression of Russia against Ukraine claims more than 14,000 lives - MFA

Cabinet approves list of lockdown restrictions throughout Ukraine from Dec 19

Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

Venediktova stands for intensifying investigation of Privat group related cases

Zelensky insists on earliest completion of hospital emergency rooms

Ukrainian scientists will take part in the creation of an Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 - Embassy of Ukraine

First train departs from Kyiv to Avdiyivka – Krykliy

Ukraine will intensify its participation in global fight against climate change – Zelesnky at Intl Climate Ambition Summit

Health Ministry working on development of eHealth – Stepanov

Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD