The potential of Vinnitsa region will be presented in Israel - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with Mayor Morgunov

The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk and the Mayor of Vinnitsa Sergiy Morgunov have identified events to present the economic and investment potential of Vinnitsa region for Israeli investors. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

"As part of the online meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for deepening cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in the economic sphere, in particular, in the agricultural (export of agricultural products, joint research) and industrial sectors. The Ambassador and the Mayor also agreed to hold joint events to present the economic and investment potential of the Vinnytsia region in Israel", - the statement says.

The Embassy also noted that they discussed the possibility of introducing Israeli Smart City technologies in Vinnitsa.

"The involvement of Israeli innovative companies in the work of two innovation and technology parks operating in Vinnitsa was identified as a promising area of mutually beneficial cooperation. During the conversation, the interlocutors also identified areas of cooperation in the field of education, culture and medical tourism", - the message says.