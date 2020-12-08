Facts

11:27 08.12.2020

The potential of Vinnitsa region will be presented in Israel - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with Mayor Morgunov

1 min read
The potential of Vinnitsa region will be presented in Israel - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with Mayor Morgunov

The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk and the Mayor of Vinnitsa Sergiy Morgunov have identified events to present the economic and investment potential of Vinnitsa region for Israeli investors. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

"As part of the online meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for deepening cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in the economic sphere, in particular, in the agricultural (export of agricultural products, joint research) and industrial sectors. The Ambassador and the Mayor also agreed to hold joint events to present the economic and investment potential of the Vinnytsia region in Israel", - the statement says.

The Embassy also noted that they discussed the possibility of introducing Israeli Smart City technologies in Vinnitsa.

"The involvement of Israeli innovative companies in the work of two innovation and technology parks operating in Vinnitsa was identified as a promising area of mutually beneficial cooperation. During the conversation, the interlocutors also identified areas of cooperation in the field of education, culture and medical tourism", - the message says.

 

 

Tags: #korniychuk #vinnitsa #israel
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:06 24.11.2020
FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelensky

FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelensky

10:18 21.10.2020
Zelensky congratulates Netanyahu on his birthday, noting that Ukraine and Israel are true friends

Zelensky congratulates Netanyahu on his birthday, noting that Ukraine and Israel are true friends

11:56 16.09.2020
Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelensky with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country – Enin

Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelensky with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country – Enin

11:37 27.08.2020
Info on detention of over 100 Israelis in Boryspil is untrue – Border Guard Service

Info on detention of over 100 Israelis in Boryspil is untrue – Border Guard Service

18:26 25.08.2020
Zelensky calls on rabbis of Ukraine to help avoid crowds during Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman

Zelensky calls on rabbis of Ukraine to help avoid crowds during Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman

14:50 18.08.2020
Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

18:13 17.08.2020
Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

16:09 24.01.2020
Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

Zelensky calls on Israel to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine

16:01 24.01.2020
Ukraine wants to see big investment – Zelensky tells Israeli businessmen

Ukraine wants to see big investment – Zelensky tells Israeli businessmen

11:26 24.01.2020
Democratic community prevented from concealing real cause of Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran – Netanyahu

Democratic community prevented from concealing real cause of Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran – Netanyahu

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

Ukraine still not received materials, evidence promised by Iran on downed UIA plane – Dpty Prosecutor General

Ryanair із 30 березня запустить напрямок Київ-Венеція

LATEST

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

Conflict in Donbas must be resolved with respect of territorial integrity, Ukraine's independence - Blair

Kyiv City council appoints four new Klitschko dpties on self-government

Year after Normandy Four summit is year of lost opportunities for Ukraine - Nalyvaichenko

Number of cyber incidents falls by 66.7% in Ukraine from Dec 2 to Dec 8 - CERT-UA

Ukraine calls on intl partners to support its demand for provision of materials on downed UIA plane promised by Iran

Zelensky replaces head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

Infrastructure Ministry to develop e-platform for multimodal container traffic in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD