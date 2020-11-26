Facts

NABU initiates granting of permission to detain suspected judges of District Administrative Court

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have sent to the Prosecutor General drafts of applications to the High Council of Justice for permission for detention and custody of suspected judges of Kyiv District Administrative Court, the press service of NABU said.

"The investigation is forced to resort to such actions due to the absence of other legal ways to deliver the suspects to court and ensure their proper procedural behavior," NABU said in a statement, published on the website.

In addition, NABU also initiated a number of other procedural actions for the Prosecutor General, aimed at ensuring a quick, complete and impartial pretrial investigation.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau said that the suspects, without any specific reason, ignore summons to the court, which demonstrates their disregard for the law.

"At the same time, the suspects initiated criminal and disciplinary prosecution of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, who in September of this year extended the period of pretrial investigation into the proceedings regarding their illegal actions," NABU said.

As reported, on August 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau put on the wanted list suspects who, acting within a criminal organization headed by the head of Kyiv District Administrative Court, intended to seize state power by establishing control over the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, the High Council of Justice and the creation of artificial obstacles in their work.

According to the information on the NABU website, Pavlo Vovk, his deputy Volodymyr Keleberda, the judges of this court Oleksiy Ohurtsov, Ihor Pohribnichenko and Ihor Kachur, as well as members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine Mykola Sirosh and Serhiy Ostapets were put on the wanted list.

On July 17, NABU announced that the suspicion had been handed over to Vovk, his deputy Ablov, five other judges, and head of the State Judicial Administration Zenoviy Kholodniuk. In addition, it was noted that "the process of handing over suspicions to four more persons continues." The head of Kyiv District Administrative Court is charged with Part 3 of Article 27, Article 351-2 (interference with activity of the High Council of Justice, the High Qualifications Commission of Judges of Ukraine), Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 375 (delivery of a knowingly unfair sentence, judgment, ruling or order by a judge), Part 2 of Article 376 (interference with activity of judicial authorities) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the criminal organization made decisions in its own interests, as well as in the interests of political and business circles.

Kyiv District Administrative Court used a scheme to submit artificial administrative claims from front public organizations or individuals to their own court with their subsequent consideration with a predetermined result.

Later, NABU released a video, which refers, in particular, to five episodes of documented illegal activities of judges of Kyiv District Administrative Court and other courts. On July 21, another video was released, which included materials on the deliberate interference of the head of Kyiv District Administrative Court with holding a competition for the position of the head of the State Judicial Administration.

On November 3, NABU again put on the wanted list head of Kyiv District Administrative Court Vovk.

Tags: #court #nabu
