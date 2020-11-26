World Bank to allocate about $100 mln to Ukraine for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, medical institutions equipment - Dpty Health Minister

The World Bank, together with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, is preparing a project to purchase coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, as well as equipment for medical institutions worth about $100 million, Deputy Health Minister Svitlana Shatalova said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Health, together with the World Bank, is launching a project worth about $100 million. We are working out all the documents. First of all, these funds will be used to purchase vaccines against COVID-19, as well as diagnostic and laboratory equipment for medical institutions," she said.

Shatalova said that the World Bank financed the project of the contact center of the Health Ministry on COVID-19, and implemented the project improving healthcare in the service of people worth about $215 million.

"In Vinnytsia, for example, a new treatment and diagnostic center for cardiovascular pathology is being built, the equipment will be purchased at the expense of the World Bank, and the center will be fully equipped. In Volyn, 28 new fully equipped dispensaries are being built, in Dnipropetrovsk region there are the reconstruction of emergency departments, diagnostic departments of 32 family practice dispensaries and the purchase of medical equipment. In Zakarpattia region, there are the construction of a reperfusion center and the purchase of equipment for the treatment of heart attacks and strokes, equipping emergency medical vehicles," she said.

According to Shatalova, six inter-district centers for oncology screening and cancer prevention have been created in Lviv region. A large number of cardiological equipment was purchased for Poltava region and 35 vehicles were equipped for collecting clinical analyses. In Rivne region there is the reconstruction of 38 dispensaries.

"In general, the World Bank, together with the Ministry of Health, has fully reconstructed 102 family practice dispensaries, of which 91 have already been commissioned," the Deputy Minister said.