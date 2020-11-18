Facts

14:57 18.11.2020

Ukrainian politicians spend $6.6 mln on Facebook ads in 10 months of 2020 - Chesno movement

1 min read
Running costs of Ukrainian politicians on advertising on the social network Facebook from the beginning of 2020 to the end of October, when local elections were held in the country, reached $6.6 million, the NGO Chesno Civil Movement reported.

"Some $6.6 million is the amount of money the Ukrainian politicians spent on advertising on Facebook in 2020. For comparison, this is slightly more than the annual budget of the city of Drohobych," the movement said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

More than 4,500 pages on Facebook and Instagram spread advertising during this period.

The page of "The Political Party For Future" leads the TOP in terms of expenditures - almost $170,000 were spent from August to October.

The Servant of the People party ranks first in terms of the total expenditures of various pages of this political force or candidates from it - $880,000.

Tags: #politicians #facebook
