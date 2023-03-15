Facts

20:45 15.03.2023

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

3 min read
Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, volunteer Serhiy Prytula and adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podoliak are leading in the ranking of politicians and public figures trusted by Ukrainians, according to the results of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from February 22 to March 1, 2023 within the framework of the MATRA Program project funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine.

As reported in a press release with the results of the survey published on Wednesday, 85% of respondents trust V. Zelenskyy, S. Prytula – 65%, and M. Podoliak – 59.5%.

More than half of Ukrainians also trust Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko (58% of respondents), Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov (55%), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (52%), as well as Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov (51%).

More often confidence than distrust was expressed in head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak (41% and 36%, respectively), Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk (35% and 27%, respectively), activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko (29% and 18%, respectively), Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko (27% and 17, respectively%).

At the same time, the majority of respondents do not trust MPs Yuriy Boiko (82%) and Yulia Tymoshenko (76%), the fifth president of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko (65%), ex-adviser to the Office of the President Oleksiy Arestovych (59%). More often distrust than trust was expressed in head of the parliamentary faction Servant of the People David Arakhamia (39% and 27%, respectively).

"Compared to 2021, the share of those who trust V. Zelenskyy (from 33% to 85%), S. Prytula (from 22% to 65%), V. Klitschko (from 26% to 58%), O. Danilov (from 12% to 55%), D. Shmyhal (from 11% to 52%), A. Yermak (from 10% to 41%), S. Sternenko (from 15% to 29%), P. Poroshenko (from 18% to 24%). Over the same period, the proportion of those who trust Y. Boiko (from 18% to 6%) and Y. Tymoshenko (from 20% to 13%) has decreased," the sociologists summed up.

The sociological survey was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from February 22 to March 1, 2023 within the framework of the MATRA Program project funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine on the territory of 22 regions of Ukraine and in the city of Kyiv (on the territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, in the ARC and the city of Sevastopol, the survey was not conducted, but in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson regions – the study was conducted only in those territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine and where there are no military operations).

As part of the face-to-face survey, 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

Tags: #poll #politicians

MORE ABOUT

20:32 27.02.2023
Most Moldovans are for neutrality on conflict in Ukraine - poll

Most Moldovans are for neutrality on conflict in Ukraine - poll

13:31 22.02.2023
Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

19:48 12.01.2023
Majority of Ukrainians name Zelensky politician of year 2022 – poll

Majority of Ukrainians name Zelensky politician of year 2022 – poll

11:54 05.10.2022
Nearly 20% of Ukrainians lose contact with relatives as result of Russian invasion – poll

Nearly 20% of Ukrainians lose contact with relatives as result of Russian invasion – poll

18:47 30.08.2022
More than one third of Ukrainian refugees abroad plan to return home when it is safe – poll

More than one third of Ukrainian refugees abroad plan to return home when it is safe – poll

15:12 27.07.2022
Some 45% of Ukrainians ready to participate in country's restoration, almost 90% expect compensation for losses from Russia – Rating poll

Some 45% of Ukrainians ready to participate in country's restoration, almost 90% expect compensation for losses from Russia – Rating poll

21:08 10.04.2022
Businessmen, politicians, who left Ukraine during war, settle in Monaco and near Warsaw - Danilov

Businessmen, politicians, who left Ukraine during war, settle in Monaco and near Warsaw - Danilov

15:53 23.03.2022
Over half of Ukrainians do not work during war, less than quarter work remotely or partially - opinion poll

Over half of Ukrainians do not work during war, less than quarter work remotely or partially - opinion poll

14:57 20.03.2022
Some 93% of Ukrainians believe in victory, 89% against temporary truce with Russia – poll

Some 93% of Ukrainians believe in victory, 89% against temporary truce with Russia – poll

11:58 10.03.2022
Some 80% of Ukrainians help to defend Ukraine – poll

Some 80% of Ukrainians help to defend Ukraine – poll

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy dismisses Haidai, Hamaliy and Marchenko from posts of heads of state administrations

Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

AFU repulse over 90 attacks of invaders over day – General Staff

Zelenskyy presents state awards on occasion of Day of Ukrainian Volunteer

LATEST

Pentagon chief says after call with Shoigu that U.S. aircraft to continue flying 'wherever int'l law allows'

Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

Russia trying to find new red lines, set ultimatums

Commander-in-Chief of AFU Zaluzhny discusses situation on battlefield with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces, General Burkhard

Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

Zelenskyy, US entrepreneur Lauren Powell discuss development of Ukrainian IT industry

Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

More than 17,000 Ukrainian doctors already have skills to provide assistance for mental disorders – Zelenska

AD
AD
AD
AD