Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, volunteer Serhiy Prytula and adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podoliak are leading in the ranking of politicians and public figures trusted by Ukrainians, according to the results of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from February 22 to March 1, 2023 within the framework of the MATRA Program project funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine.

As reported in a press release with the results of the survey published on Wednesday, 85% of respondents trust V. Zelenskyy, S. Prytula – 65%, and M. Podoliak – 59.5%.

More than half of Ukrainians also trust Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko (58% of respondents), Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov (55%), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (52%), as well as Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov (51%).

More often confidence than distrust was expressed in head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak (41% and 36%, respectively), Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk (35% and 27%, respectively), activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko (29% and 18%, respectively), Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko (27% and 17, respectively%).

At the same time, the majority of respondents do not trust MPs Yuriy Boiko (82%) and Yulia Tymoshenko (76%), the fifth president of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko (65%), ex-adviser to the Office of the President Oleksiy Arestovych (59%). More often distrust than trust was expressed in head of the parliamentary faction Servant of the People David Arakhamia (39% and 27%, respectively).

"Compared to 2021, the share of those who trust V. Zelenskyy (from 33% to 85%), S. Prytula (from 22% to 65%), V. Klitschko (from 26% to 58%), O. Danilov (from 12% to 55%), D. Shmyhal (from 11% to 52%), A. Yermak (from 10% to 41%), S. Sternenko (from 15% to 29%), P. Poroshenko (from 18% to 24%). Over the same period, the proportion of those who trust Y. Boiko (from 18% to 6%) and Y. Tymoshenko (from 20% to 13%) has decreased," the sociologists summed up.

The sociological survey was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from February 22 to March 1, 2023 within the framework of the MATRA Program project funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine on the territory of 22 regions of Ukraine and in the city of Kyiv (on the territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, in the ARC and the city of Sevastopol, the survey was not conducted, but in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson regions – the study was conducted only in those territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine and where there are no military operations).

As part of the face-to-face survey, 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.