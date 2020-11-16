Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel took up duties

The newly appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk presented copies of his Credentials to Chief of the State Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Gil Haskel. The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel reported this in the social network Facebook.

«On the same day, Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk met with Deputy Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Director of the Eurasian Department Gary Koren, who congratulated the Ambassador of Ukraine on the beginning of his mission in the State of Israel, wishing him fruitful work and success in promoting bilateral cooperation», the message says. ...

The embassy also noted: «The parties exchanged views on topical issues and prospects for further development of Ukrainian-Israeli relations».

In accordance with diplomatic protocol, the presentation of copies of the Credentials is the first formal step required for a representative of a foreign state to begin performing his functions in the host country.

Y.Korniychuk - Ukrainian politician, diplomat, People's Deputy of Ukraine of the V and VI convocations, 1st Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine (from November 2007 to March 2010), ex-chairman of the Ukrainian Social Democratic Party. At various times he held the positions of the Consul of Ukraine in New York, Head of the Department of International Treaties of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Senior Lecturer at the Diplomatic Academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Senior Partner of the Magistr & Partners Law Firm.

E.Korniychuk was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel by Presidential Decree No. 385/2020 on September 10, 2020.

The Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion highly appreciated the appointment of Y.Korniychuk as Ukrainian ambassadors to Israel and noted that he was confident that he would represent the interests of Ukraine in Israel well.