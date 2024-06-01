Zelenskyy expects to accelerate supply of military assistance to Ukraine as part of $61 bln support package allocated by USA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the need to accelerate the supply of military assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the $61 billion support package approved by the U.S. Congress in April this year.

"It is very important that this [the decision of the Congress on assistance to Ukraine] is adopted. This is both a weapon for us, and an important signal for the Russian Federation. And it is important that this was a united positive decision within the United States. But of this amount, I believe, little has come today. This is my personal opinion. But I cannot man the brigades, reserves, just to change those brigades that are standing so that there is a normal rotation," Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday.

So, according to him, "and Russia clearly understands this – what they are doing with Kharkiv and why they are going north and looking in that direction – in order to stretch the front."

"They know that we have an understaffed reserve, they know that we cannot send a reserve without appropriate weapons – the way they send their soldiers as meat. They understand that those of our troops who are stationed in the east, and the Russian Federation does not abandon the main goal of completely occupying the east of our state, they need to stretch our forces. They are stretching our front and understand that if enough [weapons] had come, we would have manned the brigades, we would not have taken our forces from Donbas and could respond with our range [to shellings] of Kharkiv region," the President said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed, no one is accusing anyone. "We are where we are. We are at war. And not at the beginning of it. And that's why we need to look for a way out of the situation every day."

He also noted that in general, the amount allocated by Congress is large in order to staff the Ukrainian brigades simply and quickly, however, in his opinion, it is coming slowly.