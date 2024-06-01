Russian troops capture 752 square kms since year start – ISW

Since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have captured 752 square kilometers, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based on their own data, said.

“ISW has observed evidence confirming that Russian forces have only seized approximately 752 square kilometers in 2024, however. ISW previously assessed that Russian forces seized about 516 square kilometers between January 1, 2024, and April 29, 2024,” according to the ISW report published on the website on Saturday.

Analysts at the institute note that Russian troops achieved significant tactical gains in the north of Kharkiv region in early May 2024, but not as significant as Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said, who claimed that Russian troops had already captured 880 square kilometers in 2024.