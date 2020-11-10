Facts

10:20 10.11.2020

All checkpoints in Donbas start operation – local authorities

All entry-exit checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions started operation at 08:00 on Tuesday, November 10, the press service of Donetsk and Luhansk Regional State Administrations said.

"All entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region started operation at 08:00. Thus, at the entry-exit checkpoints in Zolote, Stanytsia Luhanska and Schastia, people started to pass through the contact line from the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities at 08:00," the press service of Luhansk Regional State Administration said on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

"The entry-exit checkpoints in Hnutove, Novotroitske, Maryinka, Mayorske in Donetsk region started operation at 08:00 on November 10. Passage operations will be carried out daily from 08:00 to 16:00," the press service of Donetsk Regional State Administration said on its Facebook page.

According to Luhansk Regional State Administration, as of 09:00 on Tuesday, eight people crossed the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint from the Ukrainian side, and one vehicle and one person crossed the Zolote entry-exit checkpoint. At the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint from the Ukrainian side passed 20 people, from the opposite side one. They crossed the entry-exit checkpoint and went towards the contact line.

"According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in Zolote and Schastia, the passage of persons by the opposite side is not observed," the local authorities said.

Temperature screening is organized at the entrance to the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. A prerequisite is also being in a protective mask (respirator) and maintaining social distance, taking into account the markings applied.

"To pass through the entry-exit checkpoint, citizens agree to carry out mandatory self-isolation measures using the Diy vdoma single electronic service or observation, in accordance with the requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decree No. 392 dated May 20, 2020," the administration said.

According to the press service of Donetsk Regional State Administration with reference to assistant to the head of Kramatorsk border detachment Ihor Zarudnev, Ukrainian border guards are ready to pass citizens and vehicles so that people can get to their relatives on both sides of the contact line.

"From today, checkpoint operations at all entry-exit checkpoints on the contact line in the JFO area are being restored. As of now, the Mayorske entry-exit checkpoint is ready for operation, but there are no people willing to cross the contact line towards the temporarily occupied territory as of 08:30," Zarudnev said.

