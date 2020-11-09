Facts

13:23 09.11.2020

Resignation of Constitutional Court judges is best way out of current crisis - Venyslavsky

2 min read
The best option for resolving the constitutional crisis is the resignation of judges of the Constitutional Court (CC), who voted for the abolition of anti-corruption legislation, said the representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court, MP of the Servant of the People faction Fedir Venyslavsky.

"An ideal model for resolving this crisis situation, which was brought about by the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, would be... so that they muster up civil courage and resign in order to preserve the institutional nature of the Constitutional Court," Venyslavsky said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Monday.

In his opinion, if the judges of the Constitutional Court, who voted to abolish the electronic declaration and criminal liability for inaccurate information in the declarations, resign, then there will be an "evolutionary renewal of the composition of the Constitutional Court."

The MP said that the decision of the Constitutional Court is unreasonable, since the operative part does not follow from its reasoning part.

According to Venyslavsky, the Verkhovna Rada should adopt a law that will put the work of the Constitutional Court in a clear legislative course. "Today, such activities are regulated by an internal document of the Constitutional Court, regulations approved by the resolution of the Constitutional Court, which contradicts Article 19 of the Constitution of Ukraine. This is the first thing that needs to be done, and I think that we will do it in the near future," the MP said.

The President's representative to the Constitutional Court also believes that it is necessary to increase the number of votes in the Constitutional Court for decision-making. "Today, the Constitutional Court makes a decision with at least ten votes. We suggest that it be two-thirds, by analogy with the parliament, that is, if 12 judges vote for the decision," Venyslavsky said.

Tags: #constitutional_court
