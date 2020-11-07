National Police to take under protection official reps of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Ukraine – Klymenko
The National Police of Ukraine will take under protection all the official representations of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the country, Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.
"All official representations of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be taken under police protection soon. We call on everyone, especially representatives of the diaspora, citizens of both states on the territory of Ukraine, to patience and tolerant attitude towards each other," Klymenko said on Facebook.