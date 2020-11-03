Constitutional Court head calls on president, law enforcers to prevent illegal resolution of situation

Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky is convinced that the current situation should not be resolved by force, otherwise the rule of law will cease to exist.

"I once again appeal to the president of the country, to law enforcement agencies, to the Commissioner for Human Rights. Let us put aside emotions, people's lives and health are more important, blood can overwhelm Ukraine," Tupytsky said in a comment to the Pryamiy television channel.

According to him, the non-legal way to terminate the work of the Constitutional Court will mean "the end of the rule of law."

He expressed indignation at the calls in the parliament to "involve the street" to terminate the work of the Constitutional Court.

"I will appeal to the relevant authorities, including law enforcement," Tupytsky said.

Speaking about the case of treason in connection with his land plot in Crimea, the head of the Constitutional Court expressed bewilderment at the actions of law enforcement agencies and said that it was exclusively about the delimitation of plots due to the displacement of boundaries in the plots.

Tupytsky made it clear that the dismissal from the post of Deputy Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksandr Babikov was caused by his refusal to sign the suspicion of the head of the Constitutional Court.

"Realizing the absurdity of this issue, they begin to put pressure on law enforcement officers in order to somehow formulate a suspicion. Then hand this suspicion and through the court remove me from office. Such a plan was, the acting head of the SBI refuses to do this. He was dismissed yesterday. They will find another. Probably," Tupytsky said.