Responsibility for shooting down MH17 is inevitable - Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a video conference with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the joint investigation team (Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands) discussed the progress of prosecuting those responsible for shooting down the MH17 plane, and also exchanged views on Russia's withdrawal from trilateral consultations with the Netherlands and Australia on international legal responsibility for shooting down an aircraft.

"No matter what political maneuvers the culprit resorts to, responsibility for downing MH17 is inevitable," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quotes Kuleba on Tuesday.

The foreign ministers discussed the development of events in the framework of trials in the Netherlands and in international courts. The participants positively noted the accession of Ukraine as a third party to the interstate claim of the Netherlands against the Russian Federation in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Ukraine informed about the dynamics of the consideration by the International Court of Justice of the case on bringing the Russian Federation to justice for violation of its obligations under the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, which led to the downing of MH17. The ministers agreed to continue cooperation in order to establish justice and bring those responsible to justice, the Foreign Ministry reported.